Jamestown police identify body recovered from wooded area near E. 2nd Street

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday Jamestown police announced the body of a white male was recovered from a wooded area behind the 100 block of E. 2nd Street.

Police said investigators were working to confirm the identification of the body with family members.

On Wednesday police identified the man as 51-year-old Clarence L. Kelwaski, Jr. of Jamestown.

According to police, Kelwaski was reported as a missing person from Saratoga Springs on August 11. Police said Kelwaski was admitted into a drug treatment program in Saratoga Springs but allegedly signed himself out of treatment that day and had not been in contact with his family since.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday at ECMC to determine the cause of death and the official results are pending further medical tests.

Police said investigators are working to determine when and how Kelwaski was able to get back to Jamestown from Saratoga Springs on or after August 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 716-483-7537 or via anonymous tip at 716-483-Tips (8477).