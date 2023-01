JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown police is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Lakayla A. Norrod. According to police, she is considered an endangered person.

Lakayla is described as a white, 5'7" female with brown hair. She was last seen Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information on Lakayla's whereabouts to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537.