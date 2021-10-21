Jamestown police asking for public's assistance locating missing adult

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing adult.

Police say Tyler W. Graves was last seen on October 5 around 8:00 a.m. and may have been spotted around 8:00 a.m. on October 19 in the W 1st Street area. According to police it is believed Graves is staying on the streets somewhere in Jamestown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department non-emergency line at (716) 483-7537 and reference CR# 26409-21 or you can leave an anonymous tip at 716-483-TIPS (8477).