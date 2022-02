JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said 15-year-old Arianna M. Sitterley was last seen on February 6 and is described as about 5'2" tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who sees Sitterley or has information on her whereabouts to call the Jamestown police at 716-483-7536.