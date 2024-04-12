Jamestown police ask for public assistance locating a missing vulnerable adult

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 23-year-old Amber Harrington.

Police said Harrington is a missing vulnerable adult and her last known sighting was in January 2024 in Buffalo.

Harrington is described as a white female with brown or black hair, which may be shaved on the sides of her head, and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'4" tall and about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 716-483-8477 (716-483-TIPS).