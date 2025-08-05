Jamestown Police: 2 arrested after children found living in home with 'abundance' of feces

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown Police say two people have been charged, accused of allowing three children to live in deplorable conditions.

Police responded to W. 6th Street around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic dispute.

Authorities say it was then discovered that 32-year-old Ethan Crichton and 36-year-old Christine Weise were allowing a 14, 13 and 10-year-old to live in deplorable conditions.

Officers say the home had a buildup of clutter, mold inside the kitchen and fridge, and an abundance of human and animal feces inside all the rooms, including on the walls.

Crichton and Weise were both taken into custody and taken to jail. The children were removed from the home and CPS was notified.

Both suspects are charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.