Jamestown PD: Suspected overdose death in 2024 now being investigated as a homicide

According to police, it was determined that the death of Jerad Davis on May 2, 2024, at 442 Buffalo Street, was the result of a homicide, not an overdose. An investigation revealed that Davis sustained fatal injuries from an assault.

Police said a person of interest has been identified and additional witnesses have recently provided information to investigators. Police would like to speak with anyone who observed or had contact with Davis from about March 1, 2024, to May 2, 2024. You can contact the Jamestown Police Department Detective Bureau at (716) 483-7536 or the anonymous tip line at (716) 483-TIPS (8477).

