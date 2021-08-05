Jamestown parades donations to family who lost everything in house fire

Police body camera video shows a Jamestown Police Officer catching a child as she jumps out of the burning home. The officer was screaming “I got you.”

The home belonged to the Rivera’s, and the family lost everything. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.

On Wednesday afternoon, the community showered the family with donations for their new home. Family friend, Rebecca Russo, organized the donation drive.

“They are so grateful for the donations,” Russo said. “They did not expect as much as they got. They basically have all the household items they need. They have all the beds that they need.”

The parade started at Pearl City Pets where the donations were all dropped off.

“We didn’t expect to get this many,” Jason Skinner, the owner of Pearl City Pets, said. “Jamestown is sometimes a little bit slow on the ball, but they were on the ball and definitely helped out.”

The Jamestown Police Department wants to show the Rivera’s that “they still got them.” They are selling bracelets that they “I got you,” for five dollars, and the money will go to the Rivera family. You can pick up a bracelet at the station’s reception window.

Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page.

