Jamestown narcotics bust leads to multiple arrests and discovery of neglected dog

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wednesday morning narcotics bust led to the arrests of five individuals inside two separate Jamestown residences.

A warrant was executed by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force which granted entry to Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team. A search of the residence revealed quantities of a fentanyl/heroin mixture and crack cocaine. Additionally, a shotgun, ammunition, metal knuckles, scales, packaging materials, and cash were found inside.

Also found inside the apartment was an elderly pitbull that was malnourished with open wounds to its body. The dog was in such poor health that it was euthanized by a local veterinarian.

The three individuals found inside were arrested on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree and animal cruelty.

Simultaneous to the first warrant execution, a second warrant was executed in a nearby home. Two individuals were taken into police custody for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. A search of the residence also revealed a quantity of fentanyl, packaging materials, and scales.

All five individuals were taken to the Jamestown City Jail where they await arraignment.