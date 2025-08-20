Jamestown man sentenced to prison in connection with incident at Mayville Library in August 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Xavier Guadarrama of Jamestown was sentenced to 20 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with an incident at the Mayville Library in August 2022.

According to the DA, on May 14, 2025, Guadarrama was convicted by a jury of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault for the incident that occurred at the library. He was also convicted of two counts of second-degree assault in connection with an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail in September 2023.

On Monday, Guadarrama appeared before Judge David W. Foley for sentencing on the convictions. In addition to his sentence for the incident at the library, he was also sentenced to seven years in state prison for the incident at the Chautauqua County Jail.

The DA said he was also on a term of probation at the time of his arrest for those incidents, and the Chautauqua County Department of Probation filed a violation of probation for failing to comply with his terms. Guadarrama was resentenced on two counts of third-degree attempted arson and received a term of 2 & 1/3 to 7 years in state prison on each count.

According to the DA, all of his sentences will run concurrently with each other.