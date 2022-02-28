Jamestown man sentenced to prison for enticement of a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man has been sentenced to prison for enticement of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 35-year-old Richard LaFrance was sentenced to serve more than 27 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in April 2019 when LaFrance was 34 years-old he met a 14-year-old and began communicating with her via email and text message. The communications between LaFrance and the minor victim were sexually explicit and LaFrance requested the minor victim send him naked pictures.

Officials said LaFrance met with the minor victim on at least two occasions and engaged in sexual intercourse.