Jamestown man sentenced to prison for causing the death of 16-month-old in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Matthew Nuttall of Jamestown was sentenced by Judge David Foley to a 15-year term in state prison with five years of post-release supervision on his conviction of first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of 16-month-old Isaac Benton.

Investigators previously said that in April 2024, Nuttall threw Benton into a Pack 'n Play, and Benton died from his injuries.

According to the DA, the sentence comes pursuant to an agreement between the Judge and Nuttall’s defense counsel at the last pre-trial conference before the jury trial was scheduled to begin. Nuttall agreed to plead to the top charge of the indictment and the Judge promised to cap his sentence at a 15-year term in state prison.