Jamestown man sentenced to over 20 years in prison on child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison on a child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 51-year-old James Tracy was sentenced to serve 275 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, between June 2018 and August 2018, Tracy received three images and 10 videos of a 15-year-old minor victim. In December 2018 he told investigators that years earlier, on at least three occasions, he had engaged in sexual contact with the 15-year-old-minor victim. A forensic review of Tracy’s electronics led to the discovery of 51 images of child pornography, some included depictions of violence.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in February 1995 and March 2001 Tracy was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree attempted sexual abuse and both victims were under the age of 18.