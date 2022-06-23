Jamestown man sentenced for possession of child pornography

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man has been sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 36-year-old Travis Sanders, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison and 10 years supervised release.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins, in November 2017 Sanders possessed a laptop that contained 151 images of child pornography including one image that depicted the sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler. Sexually explicit online contact between Sanders and various victims, who were or appeared to be minors, was found during a search of the laptop and his iPhone.

Officials said Sanders admitted that he sometimes told victims he was a 15-year-old boy. In November 2017 Sanders was informed that he was under investigation for sending child pornography via Skype by Homeland Security Investigations, and after requesting to see his phone he deleted the Skype app.