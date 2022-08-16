Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl drug

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Jamestown man pleaded guilty to selling the drug fentanyl.

47-year-old Denver Komenda was arrested on Oct. 22, 2021, after investigators seized a bag of fentanyl in Komenda's bedroom.

Before the seizure, Komenda permitted investigators to search his residence after they arrived to search for a fugitive who was possibly located at the home.

Komenda faces conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl charges. The minimum penalty for this charge is 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a fine of $10 million.

Komenda's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Acara.