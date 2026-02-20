Jamestown man pleads guilty to manslaughter

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautaqua County District Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Matthew Nuttall pleaded guilty on Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter.

The DA's Office says that in April 2024, Nuttall threw 16-month-old Isaac Benton onto a Pack 'n Play. Benton died from his injuries.

WATCH: Jamestown man accused of killing 16-month-old child charged with manslaughter

Jamestown man accused of killing 16-month-old child charged with manslaughter

According to the DA, jury selection was scheduled for February 24, but at his last pre-trial conference on Wednesday, Mr. Nuttall pleaded guilty, and the trial was canceled. He will now be sentenced on April 20.

"The Jamestown Police Department Investigative Section worked efficiently and effectively to investigate this incident, leading to the arrest of Matthew E. Nuttall for Manslaughter in the 1st Degree," Jamestown Police Sergeant Daniel Overend said. "We cannot imagine the hurt that the victim's family is going through and will go through as the sentencing process commences. Justice is neither served by excess nor by leniency that diminishes the seriousness of wrongdoing. When consequences are proportionate, they affirm the rule of law, reinforce community standards, and provide clarity that actions carry appropriate responsibility. We remain committed to advocating for outcomes that reflect these principles, that the sentencing handed down by the court is reflective of the wrongdoing that Nuttall committed, and that justice is appropriately served. The Jamestown Police Department would like to thank the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office and the Chautauqua County Coroner’s Office for their assistance with the investigation and the successful prosecution of Nuttall for his heinous acts."

