Jamestown man pleads guilty to death of 8-month-old

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to the death of an 8-month-old girl, according to the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said that in April 2024, 28-year-old Sean Thomas shook and strangled 8-month-old Aniyah Turk. Two months later, he was charged with second-degree murder.

WATCH: Jamestown man arrested for shaking and strangling 8-month-old child

Police: Jamestown man arrested for shaking and strangling 8-month-old child

"The choices that he [Thomas] made are a reminder that evil can exist in our community. We cannot imagine the hurt that the victim's family felt and is currently feeling regarding Mr. Thomas’ actions," said Sergeant Daniel Overend. "Atrocities such as this have a major effect on all of the officers and investigators involved. We pray that the victim's family will find some peace knowing that Mr. Thomas will spend a significant amount of his life incarcerated, and our community is protected from him. The Jamestown Police Department would like to thank the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office for their assistance with the investigation and the successful prosecution of Mr. Thomas for his heinous acts."

The DA's Office said Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on December 15. He faces up to 25 years in prison during his sentencing on February 23.