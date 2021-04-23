Jamestown man indicted on charges of sex trafficking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York says a Jamestown man has been indicted on sex trafficking charges.

Investigators say 30-year-old Anthony Burris has been charged with sex trafficking and enticing travel to engage in sexual activity.

According to a complaint, a mother allegedly contacted the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and reported the possible sex trafficking of her daughter in January 2021.

The complaint added that one of the victims was allegedly involved with drugs and prostitution and had to perform sexual acts with others in exchange for drugs and other items from Burris, and that Burris allegedly abused the victim.

According to the complaint, a second victim also allegedly suffered from drug addiction, and allegedly performed sexual activities.

If convicted, Burris faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine.