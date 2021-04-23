Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jamestown man indicted on charges of sex trafficking

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 14:23:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York says a Jamestown man has been indicted on sex trafficking charges.

Investigators say 30-year-old Anthony Burris has been charged with sex trafficking and enticing travel to engage in sexual activity.

According to a complaint, a mother allegedly contacted the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and reported the possible sex trafficking of her daughter in January 2021.

The complaint added that one of the victims was allegedly involved with drugs and prostitution and had to perform sexual acts with others in exchange for drugs and other items from Burris, and that Burris allegedly abused the victim.

According to the complaint, a second victim also allegedly suffered from drug addiction, and allegedly performed sexual activities.

If convicted, Burris faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma