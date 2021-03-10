Menu

Jamestown man indicted by grand jury on multiple child porn charges

Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 16:15:18-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York says a federal grand jury has indicted a Jamestown man on multiple child pornography charges, facing a minimum of 45 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life, if convicted.

34-year-old Richard Lafrance was indicted on charges of enticement, production of child pornography, and committing certain crimes while required to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lafrance allegedly began communicating via text and email with a 14-year-old in April 2019, where Lafrance asked for sexually explicit images, including naked photos to be sent to him.

In addition, Lafrance also met up with the victim at least twice to engage in sexual intercourse, according to investigators.

Back in 2006, Lafrance was convicted in Oregon of two counts of second degree rape and one count of second degree sexual abuse, and as a result, he is a registered Level III sex offender.

Lafrance was arraigned on Wednesday in front of a judge and was detained.

