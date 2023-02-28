Jamestown man facing murder charge in connection to shooting on January 6 in the Town of Ellicott

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that 18-year-old Tucker Richard was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death of 57-year-old Scott Blake.

The shooting occurred on January 6 in the Town of Ellicott.

Richard was arraigned in county court Tuesday and the judge set bail in the amounts of $2.5 million cash, $5 million property bond, or $10 million partially secured at 10%.

He remains in Chautauqua County Jail and is due back in court on March 31 for a discovery conference.