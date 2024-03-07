Jamestown man facing multiple hate crime charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department announced that 30-year-old Christopher C. Conklin faces the following charges in connection to an alleged assault:



Third-degree robbery — hate crime

Third-degree assault — hate crime

Third-degree criminal mischief — hate crime

Fourth-degree criminal mischief — hate crime

First-degree criminal impersonation

Endangering the welfare of a child

Police said officers responded to a report of a juvenile victim being harassed by an unknown male while he was fishing by himself at the river in the area of 9 N Main Street.

The victim allegedly told police Conklin approached him and called him an immigrant. Conklin allegedly claimed he was a police officer and told the victim he had a warrant and yelled at him to get on the ground. Conklin allegedly charged the victim and tackled him to the ground then yelled to stay on the ground.

Police said Conklin then got off the victim and told him he wanted to fight and got into a fighting stance, which is when the victim called 911. Conklin allegedly continued to yell and tackled the victim a second time causing a physical injury.

According to police, after he was tackled the victim dropped his cell phone and Conklin allegedly picked it up and threw it in the river when he noticed the victim was on the phone with police.

Conklin allegedly fled the scene before police arrived but was located a short time later. He was arrested and transported to the city jail and is being held pending arraignment.