Jamestown man facing multiple charges including rape, strangulation, robbery

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple charges including rape, strangulation, and robbery, after police took complaints from two separate victims.

According to police, over the past week, 38-year-old Shaun P. Clutter allegedly sexually assaulted the two victims, one of which has an active order of protection against Clutter.

Police were able to obtain enough evidence and make contact with Clutter, and he was arrested without incident and transported to the Jamestown City Jail.

He was charged with the following:



Three counts of first-degree aggravated criminal contempt

Two counts of second-degree strangulation

Three counts of forcible touching

Two counts of third-degree rape

Third-degree robbery

Third-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree stalking

Third-degree assault

Two counts of unlawful imprisonment

Police said Clutter was remanded to the Chautauqua County jail without bail due to the fact that he has two previous felony convictions.