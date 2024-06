JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man in Jamestown is facing child endangerment charges.

Jamestown Police say during a wellness check at the home of Jeremy Rogers, they found four kids in poor living conditions.

Police say the kids were sleeping close to human and animal faces, and Rogers was severely drunk.

Rogers is now being held in Jamestown City Jail, while he waits to be arraigned in Jamestown City Court.