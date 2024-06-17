Jamestown man charged with murder in death of 8-month-old child

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of an 8-month-old child.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Sean Thomas was arraigned Monday on an eight-count indictment charging him with second-degree murder and related crimes in connection to the death of 8-month-old Aniyah Turk.

According to the district attorney's office, Thomas is accused of intentionally strangling and shaking Turk on April 22nd and earlier which caused "catastrophic and unrecoverable injuries." Turk was hospitalized and on life support until she died from her injuries in May.

Thomas was held on bail of $1 million cash or, in the alternative, a $2 million property bond and is due back in court in July for further pre-trial proceedings.

Thomas was arrested in April when Turk was transported to an out-of-town hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police: Jamestown man arrested for shaking and strangling 8-month-old child