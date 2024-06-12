Watch Now
Jamestown man charged with manslaughter in connection to death of 16-month-old child

Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 12, 2024

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a 16-month-old child in April.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Matthew Nuttall was charged by a Chautauqua County Grand Jury with first and second-degree manslaughter in the death of 16-month-old Isaac Benton on April 13.

Nuttall is accused of throwing Benton onto a playpen causing the child's death. According to the DA, at his arraignment on a superseding indictment recently filed by District Attorney Jason Schmidt, Nuttall was held on bail of $1 million cash or, in the alternative, a $500,000 property bond and he is due back in court in July for further pre-trial proceedings.

“This indictment comes as the result of a comprehensive investigation conducted by investigators and juvenile detectives of Jamestown Police Department, and because of the observations and suspicions of a very capable coroner who suspected abuse despite the story initially provided to first responders. Their efforts and professionalism deserve special recognition."
- DA Schmidt

