Jamestown man arrested on animal cruelty charge

WKBW
Posted at 4:35 PM, Sep 07, 2022
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge after allegedly striking a pitbull in the head with a metal object.

Officers were called to the south side of Jamestown around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a dispute.

Investigators say they found a gray pitbull bleeding from its head and unable to move.

According to police, Gregory Rosier began striking the pitbull, after he broke up a fight between the pitbull and his dog.

Witnesses at the scene say the pitbull was not aggressive and neither dog was hurt in the fight.

The pitbull was taken to a veterinary office to treat its injuries.

Rosier was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and is being held in Jamestown City Jail awaiting his arraignment.

