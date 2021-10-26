Jamestown man arrested in connection with alleged rape in 2011

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape in 2011.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Joseph Angelo was arrested after an investigation was conducted into an allegation of a past tense rape that occurred in 2011.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation found that Angelo did engage in sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim during that time. A warrant was issued and he was arrested Tuesday on a charge of rape in the first degree. He was arraigned and will appear in court at a later date.