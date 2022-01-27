Jamestown man arrested for public lewdness twice in two days

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man was arrested for public lewdness twice in two days, according to Jamestown police.

On Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. officers responded to UPMC Chautauqua for a report of a male exposing himself to several people in the waiting room.

Police said 39-year-old Kenneth Trask allegedly exposed himself to several people including a staff member and a 15-year-old girl. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment on two counts of public lewdness in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, Trask was also arrested and charged with public lewdness in the first degree on Tuesday but was released from per NYS bail reform guidelines.