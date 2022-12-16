Jamestown man arrested for possession of meth, weapon

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man was arrested Wednesday morning after a traffic stop revealed possession of drugs, a revolver, and a digital scale.

The stop, conducted by Jamestown police officers, was conducted in the area of Genesee Street and Livingston Avenue. The vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Stephen Glover, was searched during the stop.

The search turned up a quantity of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a .357 Magnum revolver. Glover was taken into custody and taken to the Jamestown City Jail where he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

