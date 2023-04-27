Jamestown apartment building condemned, man arrested after refusing to leave

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man was arrested Wednesday after refusing to leave a condemned apartment building.

Jamestown police were called to the Jungle apartments at 209 Spring Street Wednesday to assist the Jamestown Fire Department and Department of Development with evacuating the condemned building.

Police say they found 43-year-old Michael Saxon inside his apartment barricaded with a refrigerator at the door. They eventually forced the door open after Saxon became hostile toward the officers.

Saxon was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was later released on an appearance ticket.