Jamestown man arrested, facing arson charges related to two separate fires

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police say a Jamestown man has been arrested and faces arson charges related to two separate fires.

According to police, one incident occurred at Fifties Grill and Dairy on Washington Street and the other incident occurred outside of Jamestown High School.

On Sunday, an employee of Fifties Grill and Dairy discovered a fire and what looked to be an incendiary device in the bathroom of the business. The wall was partially burned and surveillance video was reviewed by investigators, police say the suspect was identified as 19-year-old Xavier Guadarrma of Jamestown.

A similar incendiary device was found on the lawn on the backside of Jamestown High School on April 12. A fire caused minor damage to the outside of the building and the grass area behind the school. After reviewing surveillance video it was determined the incident occurred the morning of April 9 while the school was closed and police say the suspect was identified as Guadarrma.

Guadarrma faces the following charges in relation to the two incidents:

First degree arson

Third degree arson

Fifth degree arson

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.