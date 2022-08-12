Jamestown man arrested, charged with possession and production of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced multiple child pornography charges against a Jamestown man, Friday.

34-year-old Roberto Millan was arrested and charged with the production and attempted production of child pornography, and the possession of child pornography.

The charges against Millan carry a sentence from five to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In Feb. 2022, the Jamestown Police Department received a complaint that Millan allegedly sexually abused a 15-year-old girl.

The victim told police that Millan communicated with her through Facebook Messenger and text messages. The victim stated that Millan asked her to send him sexually explicit images, a demand she initially refused. The victim told police that she eventually sent them after Millan threatened to harm her family.

Sexually explicit text messages and images of child pornography were also recovered from Millan's cell phone after it was seized by Jamestown Police.

Millan appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and is currently being detained.