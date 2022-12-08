Jamestown man arrested, attempted to run over victim with vehicle while baby was inside

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an investigation determined he tried to run over someone with his vehicle.

At around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Jamestown Police officers observed a domestic dispute in progress. 24-year-old Tyler G. Coulter attempted to run over the victim with his vehicle, while his baby was inside.

During the incident, another victim was nearly struck by the vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident. Coulter was taken into custody after video surveillance confirmed the incident. Coulter was transported to the Jamestown City Jail.

Coulter was charged with one count of criminal contempt, one count of reckless endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of aggravated family offense. Coulter is currently awaiting arraignment,