Jamestown man arrested after vehicle search turns up nearly 60 grams of fentanyl

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man is in police custody after a traffic stop turned vehicle search revealed nearly 60 grams of fentanyl.

The defendant, 38-year-old Jose M. Caceres Jr., was on probation at the time of the arrest, for a previous federal crime.

After the discovery of the fentanyl baggie, Jamestown detectives along with probation officers searched Caceres' residence on Lakeview Avenue. This search turned up 57.4 grams of methamphetamine and another 1.7 grams of fentanyl.

While Caceres was being transported to the Jamestown City Jail in a police vehicle, he pulled a hidden baggie of fentanyl out of his pants, in an attempt to dispose of it. While doing this, the fentanyl spread throughout the back seat of the vehicle, which exposed the transporting officer.

Caceres was violated by federal probation and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail. DEA charges against Caceres to expected to be filed.