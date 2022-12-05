Jamestown man arrested after throwing clock at victim, threatened with archery bow

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment on one charge of menacing in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and outstanding bench warrants.

On Dec. 2, 2022, Jamestown police were called to the West side of Jamestown on reports of a person with a weapon.

After arriving, police found that 38-year-old Michael L. McGaughy allegedly threw a clock at the victim before threatening the victim with an archery bow.

McGaughy was taken into custody and transported to the city jail where he awaits arraignment.