Jamestown man arrested after police chase

Jamestown man arrested after hitting two police cars during police chase.
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man is being held without bail this morning after hitting two police cars in a chase.

It started just after midnight on Sunday.

Police say 34-year-old Nicholas Brown sped away from officers after they tried to pull him over.

They say he almost hit some officers with his car.

The chase ended when they say Brown hit a State Police cruiser, a parked vehicle and then a Jamestown police car head on.

Police also say Brown fought with officers as they tried to arrest him.

He's facing a number of charges.

