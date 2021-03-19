Jamestown man allegedly displayed handgun when asked to put on mask inside a store

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police say a man has been charged with menacing and harassment in the second degree for allegedly displaying a handgun when asked to put on a mask when asked by employees of a store.

According to police, 38-year-old Victor Mojica walked into a store without a mask in the 800-block of North Main Street around 8:30 Friday morning.

When prompted by employees to put on a mask, Mojica became angry and allegedly kicked one of the employees and pulled out what appeared to be a pistol.

According to investigators, Mojica allegedly attempted to flee the store on foot and officers were able to identify Mojica and then locate him at his home on Crossman Street.

Investigators say they've yet to recover the pistol, and are executing a search warrant at a home on Crossman Street to locate the pistol.

Mojica is being booked in Jamestown City Jail.