Jamestown man accused of shooting another man in the neck with a crossbow faces murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man accused of shooting another man in the neck with a crossbow was arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office said David Nelson is accused of intentionally causing the death of 62-year-old Michael Jaeckle of Jamestown by shooting him in the neck with a crossbow on September 12. Nelson was arraigned on Monday and held on $1 million cash, or alternatively $2 million property bond and $3 million cash partially secured at 10%. Nelson is due back in court on January 5, 2026.