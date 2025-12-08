Jamestown man accused of shooting another man in the neck with a crossbow faces murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man accused of shooting another man in the neck with a crossbow was arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder.
The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office said David Nelson is accused of intentionally causing the death of 62-year-old Michael Jaeckle of Jamestown by shooting him in the neck with a crossbow on September 12. Nelson was arraigned on Monday and held on $1 million cash, or alternatively $2 million property bond and $3 million cash partially secured at 10%. Nelson is due back in court on January 5, 2026.
“I commend the work of the initial responding patrol supervisors and officers, whose diligent actions set the foundation for this case. The combined efforts of the Jamestown Police Detective Bureau, the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team, and the District Attorney’s Office were instrumental in this case. We will continue working hard to prepare for trial, to insure that justice is served for Mr. Jaeckle, his family, and friends.”
- Jamestown Police Department Lieutenant Adam McKinley