Jamestown man accused of killing 16-month-old child charged with manslaughter

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department announced a 25-year-old man was taken into custody on April 17 in connection to a homicide investigation in the city.

According to police, the department was notified of a suspicious death of a 16-month-old child that occurred on April 13 and after a preliminary investigation, 25-year-old Matthew Nuttall is accused of killing the child by using blunt force trauma.

Police said Nuttall was charged with second-degree manslaughter, arraigned in city court and committed to the Chautauqua County Jail on $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 property bond. A preliminary hearing was held on April 22 and Nuttall was held for action by the Chautauqua County Grand Jury.

He remains in custody, police said the department continues to work closely with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office, Chautauqua County Coroner's Office and Erie County Medical Examiner's Office to proceed in Grand Jury where further charges will be presented.