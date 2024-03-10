Jamestown man accused of allowing one-year-old child to consume marijuana

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man is facing a child endangerment charge, accused of allowing a one-year-old to consume marijuana.

Officers were called to UPMC for a suspicious situation Friday night.

Through investigation it was determined that Elijah McBride allowed the victim to consume marijuana.

While the child was being treated at the hospital Elijah removed the child from the hospital before being treated, according to police.

He came back to the hospital 30 minutes later.

Elijah was placed into custody and was taken to the Jamestown City Jail. Elijah was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is being held pending arraignment.