Jamestown High School student facing charges after handgun was found in his backpack

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown High School student is facing charges after a handgun was allegedly found in his backpack.

Jamestown police said the Jamestown High School Resource Officer and a Jamestown High School administrator were investigating a report of a student possibly vaping in a bathroom, and the student was identified as 18-year-old Narade Gumbs Jr.

According to police, Gumbs was advised that his backpack would be searched. During the search, the school administrator allegedly located a loaded handgun inside his backpack. Police said Gumbs was immediately detained and removed from the school building without further incident.

Gumbs was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held pending arraignment.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker issued a statement on the incident on social media, which said in part that beginning February 2, the high school will implement the use of weapons detection systems for student entry.

You can read the full statement below: