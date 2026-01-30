Jamestown High School student facing charges after handgun was found in his backpack

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown High School student is facing charges after a handgun was allegedly found in his backpack.
Jamestown police said the Jamestown High School Resource Officer and a Jamestown High School administrator were investigating a report of a student possibly vaping in a bathroom, and the student was identified as 18-year-old Narade Gumbs Jr.
According to police, Gumbs was advised that his backpack would be searched. During the search, the school administrator allegedly located a loaded handgun inside his backpack. Police said Gumbs was immediately detained and removed from the school building without further incident.
Gumbs was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held pending arraignment.
JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker issued a statement on the incident on social media, which said in part that beginning February 2, the high school will implement the use of weapons detection systems for student entry.
You can read the full statement below:
"A Message from JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker
Dear JPS Families,
I would like to make you aware of a situation that developed today at Jamestown High School.
JHS administrators and the School Resource Officer received a report of an 18-year-old student heading to a bathroom between classes in order to vape. Upon a search of the student’s backpack by the administrator, the student was discovered to be in possession of a handgun. Our SRO secured the weapon without incident.
Thanks to the rapid response of the Jamestown Police Department, additional officers assisted and immediately transported the student to JPD, where he will face criminal charges. In addition, the student will face the maximum disciplinary consequences consistent with our code of conduct.
I can tell you that this incident is very impactful for me. I know that this information may be unsettling to our families and the community as well. As always, student safety remains our absolute priority and out of an abundance of caution, we are taking additional and immediate steps to support a secure learning environment.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, Jamestown High School will implement the use of weapons detection systems for student entry, as we have been rolling out in other district facilities, such as our Tech Academy and at our football and basketball games. This will involve a new arrival procedure at JHS, and we ask that students and parents be understanding of the necessity of getting this new entry process right. More details and specifics will be shared with high school families over the weekend and we ask for your cooperation and patience in advance. In addition, we will be offering counseling support for any student or staff who may find themselves affected by this information and who wish to talk to someone.
This situation generates strong emotions, as they certainly have in me. What upsets me so deeply is that this thoughtless action by one student has and will have a profound impact on all of us as it cuts to the heart of the trust and community that we have all enjoyed and worked so hard to build. I assure you that every effort will be expended to restore our sense of community and to hold the perpetrator of this action accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
Thank you,
Kevin Whitaker, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools"