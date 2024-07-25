Jamestown declares State of Emergency due to 'unauthorized camping' on public and private land

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Jamestown announced it has declared a State of Emergency due to about 300 people "unauthorized camping" on public and private land.

The city said it is "creating severe impacts on public health, safety, and city resources," and highlighted a list of issues which it says includes:



Improper disposal of needles and human waste on public properties

Garbage and debris littering public spaces and attracting rodents and other pests which then spread to residential areas

Unlawful fires in wooded areas

Fires at vacant and condemned properties

A rise in criminal activities

Essential city resources are being reallocated to address the issue, resulting in increased expenses

According to the city, it has engaged with non-profits, government agencies, and elected officials at all levels to tackle this crisis, but the number of encampments and campers continues to rise.

The city said by declaring a State of Emergency it seeks to "secure the critical additional funding and resources necessary to address this pressing issue."

You can read part of the statement below:

"Despite the gravity of the situation, the City of Jamestown lacks the essential funding and resources to effectively manage this crisis. Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc., designated by HUD as the continuum of care provider, is tasked with addressing homelessness throughout Chautauqua County. However, Jamestown, being at the heart of this crisis, urgently requires comprehensive support from all levels of government. The city, along with its personnel and departments, is neither sufficiently equipped nor adequately financed to tackle the issue on its own. The responsibility for managing the crisis ultimately rests with Chautauqua County and HUD’s contracted partner, Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. By declaring a State of Emergency, Jamestown seeks to secure the critical additional funding and resources necessary to address this pressing issue. This declaration is essential for safeguarding the health and safety of the nearly 29,000 residents and mitigating both the immediate and long-term impacts on the city’s infrastructure and environment."

You can read the full release from the city below: