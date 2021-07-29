Jamestown comes together to help family who lost everything in house fire

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown Police Officer Mark Conklin was honored by Chautauqua County today for saving the Rivera family after their house caught fire.

“This is what you do every day, you risk your life for somebody you don’t even know,” State Senator George Borrello said. "He’s very humble and he thinks of it as his duty and he thinks others would have done the same thing."

And now the city of Jamestown is coming together to help the Riveras, they lost everything in the fire. A friend of the family created a GoFundMe that has already raised $12,000.

“So that they could get some help as soon as possible, I couldn’t even imagine what they’re going through,” family friend Rebecca Russo said.

“I think it’s important as a community that you stick together and you help each other out, you never know when someone else is going to be misfortunate,” Jason Skinner said.

Jason Skinner has been collecting donations for the family at his store, pearl city pets, where anyone can drop items off. He said through community donations, the family already has enough beds.

“Brand new toys, clothes, towels, we are asking the community for other things they may need,” Skinner said.

On Sunday August 8, there will be a fundraiser for the family in Jamestown. And you can donate to their GoFundMe by going to helpriverafamily.com and clothing and shoe sizes can also be found on that website.