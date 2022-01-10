Jamestown charged in connection to hunting incident that resulted in bullet entering a child's bedroom

TOWN OF CARROLL, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man has been charged in connection to a hunting incident that resulted in a bullet entering a child's bedroom in December 2021.

According to the Carroll Police Department 51-year-old Mark Fanale of Jamestown was charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree in connection to the incident that occurred December 4, 2021 on Warren Road in the Town of Carroll.

Police said officers responded to the report of a gunshot that struck a residence. Investigation revealed Fanale, who was hunting on private property across the road from the residence, allegedly discharged his weapon at a deer that crossed over Warren Road and the bullet went through an outer wall, entered a child's bedroom, ricocheted off a wall and was lodged in the bedroom door.

The residents were home at the time but police said no one was injured. Fanale was also charged by environmental conservation officers with discharging a firearm across a public highway.

Police said Fanale was cooperative with the investigation and was issued an appearance ticket to appear at a later date.