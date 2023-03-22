Jacobs Institute joins Synchron Inc. in revolutionary Brain-Computer Interface paralysis treatment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some incredible new technology aimed at helping people living with severe paralysis has made its way to Western New York.

"I mean we're basically unlocking a human being who is trapped inside their body," Elad Levy, MD PhD Director of Neurovascular Technology at Jacobs Institute said. "ALS, right, you're trapped and you can not communicate with anyone unless they sort of communicate with you. We're giving people back some independence and that's amazing."

Tuesday night, CEO and Founder of Synchron Tom Oxley introduced Western New York to the endovascular Brain-computer Interface or BCI for paralysis.

"This technology is a way that you can overcome the bodies inability to move or respond to the brains instructions," Tom Oxley, MD PhD CEO and Founder of Synchron said. "So this study is one of the first in the world that is assessing how the brain might respond to a technology that is able to control outputs into the computer."

This technology is said to be the only approach that does not require open brain surgery and once it's implanted the device detects and wirelessly transmits motor intent.

"The physicians are simply going to place the catheter into the vein in the brain," John McKinley, Senior Director of Medical Education said. "The Stentrode is simply deployed by pushing it out."

The Gates Vascular Institute is one of just three sites in the country Oxley hand selected for this groundbreaking work. It could give hope to those suffering from catastrophic injuries to the spinal cord or brain stem.

"This is for the first time in technology that allows us to bypass that injured spot to allow that brain that's trapped inside to communicate with the outside world with loved ones," Adnan Siddiqui, MD Phd CEO of Jacobs Institute.

Oxley shared how some patients have been responding to the treatment so far.

"Last week one of our patients was controlling his iPhone and his ability to navigate through the iPhone and make selections and move through different applications that’s what progress looks like," Oxley said.

The goal for Synchron's BCI is to have an easy to use device, working 24 hours a day that brings back some ability to communicate.

"I think that's one of the greatest gifts that humanity has, the ability to communicate," Siddiqui said. "So to be able to restore that I think is just absolutely marvelous."

Synchron is still looking for a few more eligible patients to enroll in the Command portion of the trial here in Western New York. Once the last spots are filled, one of the first ever procedures of its kind will take place right here in Buffalo in about six to eight weeks.