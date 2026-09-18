HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans know the number 17. Now, they can find it in the Tops produce section.

The JA17 Allen Family Farms cantaloupes and honeydew melons are back at participating Tops Friendly Markets locations across Western New York.

The melons are from the Allen family in California's Central Valley, where the family has been farming for more than three decades.

Josh Allen's parents, Joel and LaVonne Allen, visited Tops in Hamburg on Friday for a meet-and-greet with fans.

Tops Markets Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Kathy Sautter, said the partnership gives Western New York shoppers a chance to support the Allen family's farming operation while giving back locally.

"I think it's wonderful that we can bring a family farm that's based in California here to Western New York," Sautter said.

WATCH: JA17 Allen Family Farms melons return to Tops in Western New York

JA17 Allen Family Farms melons return to Tops in Western New York

The melons are sold in JA17 boxes in the produce department.

The Allen family is also launching a new merchandise collection this season, with T-shirts, mugs, a canvas bag and a ball cap. A portion of proceeds from both melon sales and merchandise will benefit the Patricia Allen Fund at Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

LaVonne Allen, Josh Allen's mother, said the support has meant a lot to the family.

"The money that the fans and the community have raised for the Patricia Allen Fund has really amazed us," she said.

Joel Allen said the program gives fans a chance to enjoy products that have been part of the family's farming tradition for years.

"Everyone gets to enjoy what we've enjoyed for many, many years," he added.

Joel Allen also said Western New York has become like a second home to the family.

"It's been a wonderful experience being a part of the journey in Western New York. It's like a second home," he said.

The JA17 melons are available at participating Tops locations while supplies last.