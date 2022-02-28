J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge to return in person in Buffalo this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is returning to an in-person run this year after being held virtually the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JPMorgan Chase announced Monday the event will be run on June 16 and this marks its 40th running in Buffalo.

The last time the 3.5-mile race was run was June 13, 2019, when 13,869 runners from more than 400 companies laced up their running shoes.

Event organizers will announce details of the pre- and post-race festivities at a later date, pending guidance for large gatherings.

One major change to this year's Corporate Challenge is that entrants will be able to register as non-binary, be appropriately identified in the Series Leaderboard, and be eligible to score in a company’s mixed team results.

Registration for this year's event costs $38 per employee. Businesses can enter teams with a minimum of four people.

Registration opens on March 16; click here to register.