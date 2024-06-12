J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge to be held Thursday; Here's what you need to know

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 42nd J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge will take place in Buffalo on Thursday.

Over 7,000 participants from 230 companies are expected to gather in Delaware Park for what organizers said is a 3.5-mile road race and celebration for full-time employees of the Buffalo-area workforce.

The race starts at 6:25 p.m. on Amherst Street and the following road closures will be in place during the event:



Amherst (from Colvin to Nottingham, from 5 p.m.-8:15 p.m.)

The primary race course (Delaware, affecting Amherst to W. Ferry, and parts of Nottingham and Middlesex, from 6:10 p.m.-8:15 p.m.)

All exits onto Delaware Avenue (north and south) off Route 198 (east and west) will be closed beginning at 6 p.m.

You can find the full course map below.

Organizers strongly recommended that entrants and spectators use off-site parking and free shuttle service from Buffalo State University. Parking is available in Lots G20-G22 and R13 at Buffalo State from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The pre-race shuttle transportation runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and return shuttle transportation runs between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The JPMorgan Chase Foundation will donate in celebration of the Corporate Challenge to United Way of Buffalo & Erie County.