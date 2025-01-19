‘I’ve got Bills Fever’: Goo Goo Dolls' Robby Takac releases Buffalo-themed Mr. Brightside cover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you’ve been to a Buffalo Bills game, odds are you’ve loudly sung “Mr. Brightside.” Robby Takac from The Goo Goo Dolls told me there’s just one problem with the song; it’s not by a Buffalo band.

Takac is a Western New York native and a proud member of Bills Mafia.

“I got caught up in it man, I’ve got Bills Fever,” Takac said.

While Takac tells me he is a big fan of The Killers' original “Mr. Brightside," he wanted to try out a version only sung by Western New York natives.

Takac teamed up with the band Letter to Elise and other members of Bills Mafia to make his idea of ‘Buffalo’s Mr. Brightside’ a reality.

Q: Why was that something you wanted to take part in?

Takac: “It just sounded like fun to do. I was watching everybody get so excited at the games, and I thought to myself this would be a pretty cool thing to have some Buffalo folks getting involved in this awesome song that everybody is so excited about.”

Q: Do you think there’s something different about the Bills this year, [compared to] the previous years?

Takac: “I don’t know man. We’ve got our lawn chairs in the car for the parade in a few weeks, so we will see what happens man.”

WKBW Takac spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid on Saturday.

The Bills kick off their divisional round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night at 6:30.

The winner will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs next week in the AFC Championship.