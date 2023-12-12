‘I became homeless and lost my job:’ Combating homelessness in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Combating homelessness in Western New York has been the mission of many organizations like The Little Portion Friary, where they’ve opened a second location on Main Street to expand the services for those in need.

The new location is to help people to get back on their feet.

“The 1437 Main Street is available for our guests to do daytime programming,” says Ellen Wood, an executive director of The Little Portion Friary. “So they’re going to have interviews with case management to work towards their goals.”

According to the Buffalo City Mission nearly 6,400 Western New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness.

They say the vast majority is almost 5,000 that are from Erie County.

More than 85 percent of homeless families are led by single women.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person stopped to speak with Alexandro Carmona who has been homeless for five months.

He tells her he has been panhandling with others on Niagara Street in Buffalo.

“I became homeless and lost my job. I couldn’t find any more work,” Carmona says. “My rent was $1,100, and I lived in Kenmore. So I lived in a very good neighborhood and everything. When I came back they have changed the locks and everything on me.. Eviction and all of that stuff.”

The president of the Hispanic Heritage Council WNY Casimiro Rodriguez says he believes the key to not being homeless is to want to get help.

He shares how he personally have seen it happened.

“In the West Side of Buffalo there have been some folks that have been homeless and they’ve asked for help,” he says. “They’ve asked for support and they’ve been given that and they’re not homeless today. They have a place where they can live and go on with their lives.”

Rodriguez says it’s becoming a serious issue with the homeless population gathering in the West Side ear where Alexandro Carmona panhandles.

“They go away for a while, but come back,” Rodriguez says. “It’s a serious issue.”

“There’s a lot of misconceptions, and so many stories I hear are filled with trauma, and it’s just people who unfortunately experienced a lot of horrible things in their lives,” says Ellen Wood.

But Carmona says he’s in the process of wanting to get help.

“I actually go to BestSelf, and right now what they’re doing is they gave me an appointment. I see them in a couple of weeks,” he says. “And once I see them they’re going to speak to me about what I need.”

If you’re seeking a homeless shelter see the lists below:

LITTLE PORTION FRIARY - EMERGENCY SHELTER

1305 Main Street

Buffalo, NY 14209

716-882-5705

BUFFALO CITY MISSION - CORNERSTONE MANOR (FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN)

150 E. North Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

(716) 852-0761

RENTAL ASSISTANCE CORPORATION OF BUFFALO

470 Franklin Street

Buffalo, NY 14202

716-882-0063

LAZARUS HOUSE

325 Walden Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14211

HARBOR HOUSE DROP-IN CENTER (FOR MENTALLY ILL)

241 Genesee Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

(716) 842-4184

ALCOHOL AND DRUG DEPENDENCY SERVICES SUPPORTIVE LIVING

460 Main Street, 2nd Floor

Buffalo, NY 14202

(716) 855-0163

WESTERN NEW YORK VETERANS HOUSING COALITION BUFFALO

25 W Utica St

Buffalo, NY 14209